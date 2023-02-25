Saturday's game that pits the Illinois State Redbirds (20-7) against the Valparaiso Beacons (7-19) at Redbird Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-54 in favor of Illinois State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 25.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Redbirds secured a 66-55 win against UIC.

Illinois State vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Illinois State vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 77, Valparaiso 54

Illinois State Schedule Analysis

Against the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Redbirds registered their signature win of the season on December 30, an 87-76 home victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Redbirds are 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 47th-most victories.

The Redbirds have six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Illinois State 2022-23 Best Wins

72-70 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 54) on February 16

70-56 on the road over Belmont (No. 72) on January 15

67-63 on the road over Missouri State (No. 93) on January 5

70-53 over Louisiana Tech (No. 128) on November 26

62-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 133) on November 20

Illinois State Performance Insights