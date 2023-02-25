Illinois State vs. Valparaiso Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Illinois State Redbirds (20-7) against the Valparaiso Beacons (7-19) at Redbird Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-54 in favor of Illinois State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 25.
In their last outing on Thursday, the Redbirds secured a 66-55 win against UIC.
Illinois State vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Illinois State vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois State 77, Valparaiso 54
Illinois State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Redbirds registered their signature win of the season on December 30, an 87-76 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Redbirds are 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 47th-most victories.
- The Redbirds have six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.
Illinois State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-70 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 54) on February 16
- 70-56 on the road over Belmont (No. 72) on January 15
- 67-63 on the road over Missouri State (No. 93) on January 5
- 70-53 over Louisiana Tech (No. 128) on November 26
- 62-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 133) on November 20
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Illinois State Performance Insights
- The Redbirds outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game (scoring 68.7 points per game to rank 116th in college basketball while giving up 62 per contest to rank 114th in college basketball) and have a +181 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Illinois State is scoring 70.8 points per game this season in conference games. To compare, its season average (68.7 points per game) is 2.1 PPG lower.
- At home, the Redbirds are putting up 5.7 more points per game (71) than they are in away games (65.3).
- Defensively Illinois State has been worse in home games this year, allowing 62.5 points per game, compared to 62.3 when playing on the road.
- The Redbirds have been putting up 71.8 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 68.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.