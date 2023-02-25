Saturday's contest between the Saint Louis Billikens (13-17) and Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-22) going head to head at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a projected final score of 70-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Louis, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Ramblers head into this matchup following a 71-61 loss to Duquesne on Wednesday.

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Louis 70, Loyola Chicago 61

Loyola Chicago Schedule Analysis

When the Ramblers took down the Saint Louis Billikens, who are ranked No. 148 in our computer rankings, on December 28 by a score of 60-47, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

Loyola Chicago has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (seven).

Loyola Chicago 2022-23 Best Wins

56-44 over Idaho State (No. 214) on December 21

60-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 252) on November 7

72-46 over Elon (No. 281) on December 20

57-54 at home over Bradley (No. 336) on December 3

69-56 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 348) on November 25

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights