Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Saint Louis Billikens (13-17) and Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-22) going head to head at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a projected final score of 70-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Louis, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Ramblers head into this matchup following a 71-61 loss to Duquesne on Wednesday.
Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction
- Prediction: Saint Louis 70, Loyola Chicago 61
Loyola Chicago Schedule Analysis
- When the Ramblers took down the Saint Louis Billikens, who are ranked No. 148 in our computer rankings, on December 28 by a score of 60-47, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
- Loyola Chicago has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (seven).
Loyola Chicago 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-44 over Idaho State (No. 214) on December 21
- 60-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 252) on November 7
- 72-46 over Elon (No. 281) on December 20
- 57-54 at home over Bradley (No. 336) on December 3
- 69-56 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 348) on November 25
Loyola Chicago Performance Insights
- The Ramblers average 55.8 points per game (333rd in college basketball) while giving up 64.7 per outing (187th in college basketball). They have a -250 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 8.9 points per game.
- Loyola Chicago is scoring 53.9 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 1.9 fewer points per game than its season average (55.8).
- Offensively the Ramblers have fared better in home games this season, putting up 56.9 points per game, compared to 53.6 per game in away games.
- Loyola Chicago is ceding 67.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.9 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (64.9).
- The Ramblers' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 57 points per contest compared to the 55.8 they've averaged this season.
