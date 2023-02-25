Saturday's game at NIU Convocation Center has the Northern Illinois Huskies (14-12) taking on the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-20) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-64 victory as our model heavily favors Northern Illinois.

Their last time out, the Huskies lost 88-67 to Miami (OH) on Wednesday.

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 75, Central Michigan 64

Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Huskies' signature win this season came in an 85-81 victory on February 15 against the Bowling Green Falcons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 56) in our computer rankings.

Northern Illinois has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.

Northern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

86-79 at home over DePaul (No. 64) on November 12

67-66 at home over Toledo (No. 68) on January 7

84-77 at home over Ball State (No. 69) on February 18

67-64 over Richmond (No. 92) on November 27

88-63 at home over Akron (No. 184) on February 8

Northern Illinois Performance Insights