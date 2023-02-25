The Pittsburgh Penguins (27-21-9) carry a four-game losing streak into a road matchup against the St. Louis Blues (26-28-4), who have dropped four in a row, on Saturday, February 25 at 3:30 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, and TVAS.

Over the past 10 games, the Blues have put up a 3-6-1 record after totaling 26 total goals (four power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 12.5%). Their opponents have scored a combined 38 goals in those games.

Here is our prediction for who will secure the victory in Saturday's game.

Blues vs. Penguins Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this matchup predicts a final score of Blues 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (+135)

Blues (+135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Blues (-0.1)

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have earned a record of 8-4-12 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 26-28-4.

In the 12 games St. Louis has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 19 points.

This season the Blues registered only one goal in nine games and they've earned two points (1-8-0) in those contests.

St. Louis has earned six points (2-12-2 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Blues have scored more than two goals 31 times, earning 48 points from those matchups (23-6-2).

St. Louis has scored a lone power-play goal in 29 games this season and has recorded 31 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 8-8-1 (17 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents 36 times this season, and earned 35 points in those games.

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 16th 3.18 Goals Scored 3.02 21st 20th 3.23 Goals Allowed 3.64 29th 5th 33.4 Shots 28.9 28th 29th 34.2 Shots Allowed 32.3 21st 15th 21.6% Power Play % 20.7% 18th 14th 79.8% Penalty Kill % 75.9% 23rd

Blues vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, and TVAS

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, and TVAS

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

