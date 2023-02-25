SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Saturday's game that pits the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (14-14) versus the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-20) at Sam M. Vadalabene Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-67 in favor of Southeast Missouri State. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
Last time out, the Cougars lost 61-38 to Little Rock on Thursday.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southeast Missouri State 68, SIU-Edwardsville 67
SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis
- Against the Eastern Illinois Panthers on February 11, the Cougars registered their signature win of the season, an 82-77 home victory.
- SIU-Edwardsville has nine losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.
SIU-Edwardsville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-60 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 196) on December 17
- 76-61 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 262) on December 31
- 78-69 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 274) on January 21
- 76-69 at home over Tennessee State (No. 300) on January 5
- 72-66 at home over Morehead State (No. 323) on January 19
SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights
- The Cougars have a -391 scoring differential, falling short by 14.0 points per game. They're putting up 63.5 points per game to rank 216th in college basketball and are allowing 77.5 per contest to rank 355th in college basketball.
- Offensively, SIU-Edwardsville is posting 69.1 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (63.5 points per game) is 5.6 PPG lower.
- In home games, the Cougars are putting up 5.8 more points per game (66.4) than they are in road games (60.6).
- SIU-Edwardsville is ceding 73.7 points per game this season at home, which is 6.2 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (79.9).
- The Cougars have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 66.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.3 points more than the 63.5 they've scored this season.
