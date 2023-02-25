Saturday's contest that pits the North Dakota State Bison (17-10) against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-18) at Western Hall has a projected final score of 75-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Dakota State. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Leathernecks head into this contest following an 86-70 loss to North Dakota on Thursday.

Western Illinois vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Western Illinois vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 75, Western Illinois 66

Western Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Leathernecks registered their best win of the season on December 31, when they took down the South Dakota Coyotes, who rank No. 213 in our computer rankings, 76-67.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Western Illinois is 6-10 (.375%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

Western Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

91-85 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on February 11

77-75 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 236) on January 21

83-67 at home over Valparaiso (No. 294) on December 9

83-77 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 308) on December 11

72-52 on the road over UMKC (No. 327) on February 9

Western Illinois Performance Insights