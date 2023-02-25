Western Illinois vs. North Dakota State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the North Dakota State Bison (17-10) against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-18) at Western Hall has a projected final score of 75-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Dakota State. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Leathernecks head into this contest following an 86-70 loss to North Dakota on Thursday.
Western Illinois vs. North Dakota State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Western Illinois vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Dakota State 75, Western Illinois 66
Western Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Leathernecks registered their best win of the season on December 31, when they took down the South Dakota Coyotes, who rank No. 213 in our computer rankings, 76-67.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Western Illinois is 6-10 (.375%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.
Western Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 91-85 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on February 11
- 77-75 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 236) on January 21
- 83-67 at home over Valparaiso (No. 294) on December 9
- 83-77 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 308) on December 11
- 72-52 on the road over UMKC (No. 327) on February 9
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Western Illinois Performance Insights
- The Leathernecks average 67.9 points per game (136th in college basketball) while allowing 73.3 per outing (340th in college basketball). They have a -151 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.4 points per game.
- With 67 points per game in Summit tilts, Western Illinois is putting up 0.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (67.9 PPG).
- The Leathernecks are scoring 72.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 63.1 points per contest.
- Western Illinois surrenders 72.5 points per game at home this year, compared to 74.1 in road games.
- The Leathernecks have been racking up 67.5 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 67.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.