Sunday's game between the Chicago State Cougars (5-22) and Hartford Hawks (2-25) going head to head at Jones Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Chicago State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Cougars beat the Hawks 79-60 on Saturday when they last played.

Chicago State vs. Hartford Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Chicago State vs. Hartford Score Prediction

Prediction: Chicago State 70, Hartford 58

Chicago State Schedule Analysis

When the Cougars took down the Hartford Hawks, who are ranked No. 361 in our computer rankings, on January 28 by a score of 76-59, it was their signature win of the season so far.

The Cougars have seven losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Chicago State has nine losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.

Chicago State 2022-23 Best Wins

57-49 on the road over Hartford (No. 361) on January 29

79-60 at home over Hartford (No. 361) on February 25

Chicago State Performance Insights