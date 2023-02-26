Illinois vs. Rutgers Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest between the Illinois Fighting Illini (20-8) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-18) at Jersey Mike's Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-64, with heavily favored Illinois taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Fighting Illini are coming off of a 90-57 loss to Nebraska in their last game on Wednesday.
Illinois vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Illinois vs. Rutgers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois 76, Rutgers 64
Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Fighting Illini's signature win of the season came in a 90-86 victory against the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes on January 1.
- The Fighting Illini have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (three).
- Illinois has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.
Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-64 on the road over Nebraska (No. 49) on February 9
- 86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 56) on January 29
- 76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 62) on December 18
- 85-62 at home over Penn State (No. 107) on February 19
- 65-63 on the road over Butler (No. 119) on December 11
Illinois Performance Insights
- The Fighting Illini outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game (posting 76.4 points per game, 29th in college basketball, and allowing 65.6 per contest, 214th in college basketball) and have a +304 scoring differential.
- Illinois scores fewer points in conference action (72.6 per game) than overall (76.4).
- The Fighting Illini are putting up more points at home (79.9 per game) than on the road (71.9).
- At home Illinois is conceding 63.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than it is on the road (68.7).
- The Fighting Illini have performed worse offensively in their last 10 games, scoring 68.8 points per contest, 7.6 fewer points their than season average of 76.4.
