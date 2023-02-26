The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-18) go up against the Illinois Fighting Illini (20-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Illinois vs. Rutgers Scoring Comparison

  • The Fighting Illini's 76.4 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 73.9 the Scarlet Knights give up to opponents.
  • Illinois has a 13-1 record when giving up fewer than 63.8 points.
  • Illinois has put together a 14-2 record in games it scores more than 73.9 points.
  • The Scarlet Knights average just 1.8 fewer points per game (63.8) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.6).
  • Rutgers has a 7-4 record when scoring more than 65.6 points.
  • Rutgers is 10-5 when it allows fewer than 76.4 points.
  • The Scarlet Knights shoot 38.8% from the field, 5.8% lower than the Fighting Illini concede defensively.
  • The Fighting Illini's 43.1 shooting percentage is 7.6 lower than the Scarlet Knights have given up.

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 @ Maryland L 82-71 Xfinity Center
2/19/2023 Penn State W 85-62 State Farm Center
2/22/2023 Nebraska L 90-57 State Farm Center
2/26/2023 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena

