How to Watch the Illinois vs. Rutgers Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:16 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-18) go up against the Illinois Fighting Illini (20-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
Illinois vs. Rutgers Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Illini's 76.4 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 73.9 the Scarlet Knights give up to opponents.
- Illinois has a 13-1 record when giving up fewer than 63.8 points.
- Illinois has put together a 14-2 record in games it scores more than 73.9 points.
- The Scarlet Knights average just 1.8 fewer points per game (63.8) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.6).
- Rutgers has a 7-4 record when scoring more than 65.6 points.
- Rutgers is 10-5 when it allows fewer than 76.4 points.
- The Scarlet Knights shoot 38.8% from the field, 5.8% lower than the Fighting Illini concede defensively.
- The Fighting Illini's 43.1 shooting percentage is 7.6 lower than the Scarlet Knights have given up.
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 82-71
|Xfinity Center
|2/19/2023
|Penn State
|W 85-62
|State Farm Center
|2/22/2023
|Nebraska
|L 90-57
|State Farm Center
|2/26/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
