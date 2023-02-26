Sunday's game that pits the Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-13) versus the Northwestern Wildcats (9-19) at Pinnacle Bank Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-60 in favor of Nebraska, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Wildcats enter this matchup on the heels of a 64-57 loss to Wisconsin on Thursday.

Northwestern vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Northwestern vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 76, Northwestern 60

Northwestern Schedule Analysis

Against the Pennsylvania Quakers on November 13, the Wildcats picked up their signature win of the season, a 63-55 home victory.

The Wildcats have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (11).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Northwestern is 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 10th-most losses.

Northwestern 2022-23 Best Wins

70-67 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 133) on January 29

76-62 at home over Minnesota (No. 138) on February 18

64-58 at home over Air Force (No. 193) on December 17

84-69 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 203) on November 19

66-62 on the road over UIC (No. 204) on December 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Northwestern Performance Insights