The DePaul Blue Demons' (15-15) Big East schedule includes Monday's matchup with the Marquette Golden Eagles (19-9) at Al McGuire Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

DePaul vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

  • The Blue Demons put up an average of 77 points per game, 20.3 more points than the 56.7 the Golden Eagles allow.
  • DePaul has a 9-1 record when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.
  • DePaul is 15-13 when it scores more than 56.7 points.
  • The Golden Eagles record 64.6 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 72.1 the Blue Demons allow.
  • Marquette is 8-1 when scoring more than 72.1 points.
  • Marquette is 19-8 when it gives up fewer than 77 points.
  • This season the Golden Eagles are shooting 39.1% from the field, 5.5% lower than the Blue Demons concede.
  • The Blue Demons make 36.1% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Golden Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

DePaul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/18/2023 @ Providence W 86-64 Alumni Hall (RI)
2/21/2023 @ Villanova L 67-64 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
2/25/2023 UConn L 72-69 Wintrust Arena
2/27/2023 @ Marquette - Al McGuire Center

