The DePaul Blue Demons' (15-15) Big East schedule includes Monday's matchup with the Marquette Golden Eagles (19-9) at Al McGuire Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

The Blue Demons put up an average of 77 points per game, 20.3 more points than the 56.7 the Golden Eagles allow.

DePaul has a 9-1 record when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.

DePaul is 15-13 when it scores more than 56.7 points.

The Golden Eagles record 64.6 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 72.1 the Blue Demons allow.

Marquette is 8-1 when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Marquette is 19-8 when it gives up fewer than 77 points.

This season the Golden Eagles are shooting 39.1% from the field, 5.5% lower than the Blue Demons concede.

The Blue Demons make 36.1% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Golden Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

DePaul Schedule