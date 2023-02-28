The injury report for the Chicago Bulls (28-33) heading into their game against the Toronto Raptors (30-32) currently features two players on it. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, February 28 from Scotiabank Arena.

The Bulls took care of business in their last game 102-82 against the Wizards on Sunday. DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 29 points for the Bulls in the victory.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Goran Dragic PG Out Knee 6.4 1.4 2.7 Javonte Green SG Out Knee 5.9 2.9 0.8

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: Out For Season (Foot)

Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and NBCS-CHI

Bulls Season Insights

The Bulls average only one more point per game (113.2) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (112.2).

When it scores more than 112.2 points, Chicago is 22-10.

While the Bulls are putting up 113.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, tallying 107.7 points per contest.

Chicago connects on 10.3 three-pointers per game (30th in the league) at a 35.9% rate (15th in NBA), compared to the 12.9 per outing its opponents make, shooting 35% from deep.

The Bulls rank 19th in the league averaging 111.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are sixth, allowing 109.4 points per 100 possessions.

Bulls vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -5 220

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.