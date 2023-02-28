Bulls vs. Raptors Injury Report Today - February 28
The injury report for the Chicago Bulls (28-33) heading into their game against the Toronto Raptors (30-32) currently features two players on it. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, February 28 from Scotiabank Arena.
The Bulls took care of business in their last game 102-82 against the Wizards on Sunday. DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 29 points for the Bulls in the victory.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Goran Dragic
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|6.4
|1.4
|2.7
|Javonte Green
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|5.9
|2.9
|0.8
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
Raptors Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: Out For Season (Foot)
Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TSN and NBCS-CHI
Bulls Season Insights
- The Bulls average only one more point per game (113.2) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (112.2).
- When it scores more than 112.2 points, Chicago is 22-10.
- While the Bulls are putting up 113.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, tallying 107.7 points per contest.
- Chicago connects on 10.3 three-pointers per game (30th in the league) at a 35.9% rate (15th in NBA), compared to the 12.9 per outing its opponents make, shooting 35% from deep.
- The Bulls rank 19th in the league averaging 111.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are sixth, allowing 109.4 points per 100 possessions.
Bulls vs. Raptors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Raptors
|-5
|220
