The Illinois Fighting Illini (20-7) currently rank 30th in all of college basketball in terms of their odds to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +20000 on the moneyline.

At 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 22, the Fighting Illini challenge the Nebraska Cornhuskers at home.

Fighting Illini NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +20000 (Bet $100 to win $20000)

Illinois Team Stats

This year, the Fighting Illini are 12-2 at home with a 7-4 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

In Big Ten games, Illinois is 10-6. That's compared to a 10-1 record outside of the conference.

Illinois has been led by its offense, as it ranks 25th-best in the country by posting 77.1 points per game. It ranks 188th in college basketball in points allowed (64.7 per contest).

Illinois Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 3-5 | Q2 Record: 3-1 | Q3 Record: 8-1 | Q4 Record: 6-0

3-5 | 3-1 | 8-1 | 6-0 When facing Quadrant 1 teams, Illinois is 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

Illinois has three wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

Illinois has eight wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

