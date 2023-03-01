Wednesday's contest between the Duquesne Dukes (18-11) and Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-23) going head to head at Chase Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 70-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Duquesne, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:30 PM ET on March 1.

The Ramblers fell in their last game 73-55 against Saint Louis on Saturday.

Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Duquesne 70, Loyola Chicago 57

Loyola Chicago Schedule Analysis

When the Ramblers took down the Saint Louis Billikens, who are ranked No. 140 in our computer rankings, on December 28 by a score of 60-47, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

Loyola Chicago has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (six).

Loyola Chicago 2022-23 Best Wins

56-44 over Idaho State (No. 221) on December 21

60-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 242) on November 7

72-46 over Elon (No. 285) on December 20

57-54 at home over Bradley (No. 339) on December 3

69-56 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 349) on November 25

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights