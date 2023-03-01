Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - A-10 Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Duquesne Dukes (18-11) and Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-23) going head to head at Chase Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 70-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Duquesne, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:30 PM ET on March 1.
The Ramblers fell in their last game 73-55 against Saint Louis on Saturday.
Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware
Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duquesne 70, Loyola Chicago 57
Loyola Chicago Schedule Analysis
- When the Ramblers took down the Saint Louis Billikens, who are ranked No. 140 in our computer rankings, on December 28 by a score of 60-47, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.
- Loyola Chicago has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (six).
Loyola Chicago 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-44 over Idaho State (No. 221) on December 21
- 60-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 242) on November 7
- 72-46 over Elon (No. 285) on December 20
- 57-54 at home over Bradley (No. 339) on December 3
- 69-56 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 349) on November 25
Loyola Chicago Performance Insights
- The Ramblers are being outscored by 9.2 points per game, with a -268 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.8 points per game (335th in college basketball), and allow 65 per outing (196th in college basketball).
- Loyola Chicago has averaged 1.9 fewer points in A-10 games (53.9) than overall (55.8).
- At home, the Ramblers score 56.8 points per game. Away, they average 53.6.
- Loyola Chicago concedes 68.2 points per game at home, and 64.9 away.
- In their previous 10 games, the Ramblers are averaging 57.4 points per contest, 1.6 more than their season average (55.8).
