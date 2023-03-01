Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Northern Illinois Huskies (15-12) versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles (14-13) at NIU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 71-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Illinois, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on March 1.
The Huskies are coming off of an 84-80 win over Central Michigan in their last outing on Saturday.
Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Illinois 71, Eastern Michigan 65
Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies picked up their best win of the season on November 12 by registering an 86-79 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons, the No. 61-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Northern Illinois is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.
Northern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-66 at home over Toledo (No. 62) on January 7
- 85-81 on the road over Bowling Green (No. 65) on February 15
- 84-77 at home over Ball State (No. 71) on February 18
- 67-64 over Richmond (No. 89) on November 27
- 88-63 at home over Akron (No. 187) on February 8
Northern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Huskies score 71.1 points per game (72nd in college basketball) and give up 70.6 (318th in college basketball) for a +14 scoring differential overall.
- Northern Illinois' points-per-game average in MAC games (71.1 per game) equals its overall average.
- The Huskies are scoring 74 points per game this year when playing at home, which is five more points than they're averaging away from home (69).
- In 2022-23, Northern Illinois is allowing 69.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 72.4.
- In their last 10 games, the Huskies have been putting up 73 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 71.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
