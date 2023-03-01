The Northwestern Wildcats (9-20) will attempt to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-19) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

Northwestern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Northwestern vs. Rutgers Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats put up 10.1 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (74.0).
  • When Northwestern gives up fewer than 63.4 points, it is 6-1.
  • When it scores more than 74.0 points, Northwestern is 5-1.
  • The 63.4 points per game the Scarlet Knights average are 7.9 fewer points than the Wildcats allow (71.3).
  • When Rutgers puts up more than 71.3 points, it is 5-1.
  • Rutgers is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 63.9 points.
  • The Scarlet Knights are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, 9.2% lower than the Wildcats concede to opponents (47.7%).
  • The Wildcats' 36.0 shooting percentage is 15.2 lower than the Scarlet Knights have conceded.

Northwestern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/18/2023 Minnesota W 76-62 Welsh-Ryan Arena
2/23/2023 Wisconsin L 64-57 Welsh-Ryan Arena
2/26/2023 @ Nebraska L 80-64 Pinnacle Bank Arena
3/1/2023 Rutgers - Target Center

