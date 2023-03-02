Bradley vs. Indiana State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Thursday's game between the Indiana State Sycamores (10-17) and Bradley Braves (3-26) squaring off at Hulman Center has a projected final score of 71-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Indiana State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Braves enter this game following a 64-38 loss to UIC on Saturday.
Bradley vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
Bradley vs. Indiana State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana State 71, Bradley 57
Bradley Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their signature win this season, the Braves took down the Eastern Illinois Panthers on the road on December 6 by a score of 72-61.
- Bradley has seven losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Bradley is 1-10 (.091%) -- tied for the 25th-most defeats.
Bradley 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-58 at home over McNeese (No. 319) on November 19
Bradley Performance Insights
- The Braves are being outscored by 17.1 points per game, with a -497 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.6 points per game (326th in college basketball), and allow 73.7 per contest (345th in college basketball).
- Bradley has averaged 0.9 fewer points in MVC games (55.7) than overall (56.6).
- In 2022-23 the Braves are averaging 6.1 more points per game at home (59.9) than away (53.8).
- At home Bradley is giving up 70.4 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than it is on the road (76.8).
- In their past 10 games, the Braves are putting up 54.7 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than their season average (56.6).
