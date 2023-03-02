When the Illinois Fighting Illini (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten) and Michigan Wolverines (17-12, 11-7 Big Ten) play at State Farm Center on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Kobe Bufkin will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan

Game Day: Thursday, March 2

Thursday, March 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: State Farm Center

State Farm Center Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Illinois' Last Game

On Sunday, in its most recent game, Illinois fell to Ohio State 72-60. With 14 points, Coleman Hawkins was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Coleman Hawkins 14 7 2 2 1 2 Matthew Mayer 11 3 1 0 2 3 Jayden Epps 10 2 1 0 0 1

Illinois Players to Watch

Hawkins paces his team in both rebounds (6.4) and assists (2.9) per game, and also averages 9.9 points. At the other end, he posts 1 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.

Matthew Mayer averages 12.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Dain Dainja is averaging 9.7 points, 0.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Jayden Epps posts 10 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)