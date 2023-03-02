Thursday's contest at Target Center has the Illinois Fighting Illini (21-8) taking on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-19) at 9:00 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-62 win as our model heavily favors Illinois.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Fighting Illini claimed a 75-53 victory over Rutgers.

Illinois vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Illinois vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 77, Rutgers 62

Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Illini took down the No. 7 Iowa Hawkeyes in a 90-86 win on January 1, which was their best win of the season.

The Fighting Illini have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three).

Illinois has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (five).

Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

72-64 on the road over Nebraska (No. 49) on February 9

86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 54) on January 29

76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 69) on December 18

85-62 at home over Penn State (No. 111) on February 19

65-63 on the road over Butler (No. 119) on December 11

Illinois Performance Insights