The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-19) will attempt to end a six-game road losing streak when visiting the Illinois Fighting Illini (21-8) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Target Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on BTN.

Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Illinois vs. Rutgers Scoring Comparison

The Scarlet Knights put up an average of 63.4 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 65.1 the Fighting Illini give up to opponents.

Rutgers has a 10-6 record when allowing fewer than 76.4 points.

When it scores more than 65.1 points, Rutgers is 7-4.

The Fighting Illini put up just 2.9 more points per game (76.4) than the Scarlet Knights allow (73.5).

Illinois is 15-2 when scoring more than 73.5 points.

Illinois is 14-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.4 points.

The Fighting Illini shoot 43.8% from the field, 6.2% lower than the Scarlet Knights allow defensively.

The Scarlet Knights' 38.5 shooting percentage is 5.6 lower than the Fighting Illini have conceded.

Illinois Schedule