The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-19) will attempt to end a six-game road losing streak when visiting the Illinois Fighting Illini (21-8) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Target Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on BTN.

Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Illinois vs. Rutgers Scoring Comparison

  • The Scarlet Knights put up an average of 63.4 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 65.1 the Fighting Illini give up to opponents.
  • Rutgers has a 10-6 record when allowing fewer than 76.4 points.
  • When it scores more than 65.1 points, Rutgers is 7-4.
  • The Fighting Illini put up just 2.9 more points per game (76.4) than the Scarlet Knights allow (73.5).
  • Illinois is 15-2 when scoring more than 73.5 points.
  • Illinois is 14-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.4 points.
  • The Fighting Illini shoot 43.8% from the field, 6.2% lower than the Scarlet Knights allow defensively.
  • The Scarlet Knights' 38.5 shooting percentage is 5.6 lower than the Fighting Illini have conceded.

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 Penn State W 85-62 State Farm Center
2/22/2023 Nebraska L 90-57 State Farm Center
2/26/2023 @ Rutgers W 75-53 Jersey Mike's Arena
3/2/2023 Rutgers - Target Center

