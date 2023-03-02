How to Watch the Illinois vs. Rutgers Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-19) will attempt to end a six-game road losing streak when visiting the Illinois Fighting Illini (21-8) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Target Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on BTN.
Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
Illinois vs. Rutgers Scoring Comparison
- The Scarlet Knights put up an average of 63.4 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 65.1 the Fighting Illini give up to opponents.
- Rutgers has a 10-6 record when allowing fewer than 76.4 points.
- When it scores more than 65.1 points, Rutgers is 7-4.
- The Fighting Illini put up just 2.9 more points per game (76.4) than the Scarlet Knights allow (73.5).
- Illinois is 15-2 when scoring more than 73.5 points.
- Illinois is 14-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.4 points.
- The Fighting Illini shoot 43.8% from the field, 6.2% lower than the Scarlet Knights allow defensively.
- The Scarlet Knights' 38.5 shooting percentage is 5.6 lower than the Fighting Illini have conceded.
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|Penn State
|W 85-62
|State Farm Center
|2/22/2023
|Nebraska
|L 90-57
|State Farm Center
|2/26/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 75-53
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|3/2/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|Target Center
