Something has to give when the San Jose Sharks (18-31-12, riding a three-game losing streak) host the St. Louis Blues (26-29-5, losers of six straight). The game on Thursday, March 2 starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW.

The Blues have a 3-5-2 record during their last 10 games. They have scored 29 total goals (three power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 8.8%) while allowing 37 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Thursday's game.

Blues vs. Sharks Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Sharks 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Sharks (-120)

Sharks (-120) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Sharks (-1.0)

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a 8-5-13 record in overtime contests this season and a 26-29-5 overall record.

St. Louis has earned 20 points (8-1-4) in its 13 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blues registered only one goal in nine games and they've earned two points (1-8-0) in those contests.

St. Louis has seven points (2-12-3) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Blues have scored three or more goals 32 times, earning 48 points from those matchups (23-7-2).

St. Louis has scored a single power-play goal in 29 games this season and has registered 31 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 8-8-1 (17 points).

The Blues' opponents have had more shots in 38 games. The Blues went 16-18-4 in those matchups (36 points).

Sharks Rank Sharks AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 23rd 2.93 Goals Scored 3 21st 28th 3.61 Goals Allowed 3.65 29th 22nd 30 Shots 28.8 28th 17th 31.3 Shots Allowed 32.4 24th 25th 18.9% Power Play % 19.9% 20th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.5% 22nd

Blues vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

