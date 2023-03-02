Thursday's contest features the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (19-9) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-21) matching up at Ford Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-62 win for heavily favored Tennessee Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on March 2.

The Cougars enter this contest on the heels of a 71-64 victory over Tennessee State on Wednesday.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee Tech 75, SIU-Edwardsville 62

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis

The Cougars registered their best win of the season on February 11, when they beat the Eastern Illinois Panthers, who rank No. 192 in our computer rankings, 82-77.

SIU-Edwardsville has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).

SIU-Edwardsville 2022-23 Best Wins

62-60 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 202) on December 17

76-61 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 255) on December 31

78-69 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 276) on January 21

71-64 over Tennessee State (No. 311) on March 1

76-69 at home over Tennessee State (No. 311) on January 5

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights