Thursday's game between the Belmont Bruins (19-10) and UIC Flames (16-13) matching up at Credit Union 1 Arena has a projected final score of 68-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Belmont, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Flames won their last matchup 64-38 against Bradley on Saturday.

UIC vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

UIC vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 68, UIC 58

UIC Schedule Analysis

The Flames' signature win of the season came against the Drake Bulldogs, a top 100 team (No. 53), according to our computer rankings. The Flames secured the 64-52 home win on February 12.

UIC 2022-23 Best Wins

62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 167) on November 23

52-50 on the road over IUPUI (No. 173) on November 7

63-55 over Davidson (No. 177) on November 22

65-62 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 187) on January 14

66-58 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 213) on December 4

UIC Performance Insights