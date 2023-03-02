UIC vs. Belmont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Thursday's game between the Belmont Bruins (19-10) and UIC Flames (16-13) matching up at Credit Union 1 Arena has a projected final score of 68-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Belmont, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Flames won their last matchup 64-38 against Bradley on Saturday.
UIC vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
UIC vs. Belmont Score Prediction
- Prediction: Belmont 68, UIC 58
UIC Schedule Analysis
- The Flames' signature win of the season came against the Drake Bulldogs, a top 100 team (No. 53), according to our computer rankings. The Flames secured the 64-52 home win on February 12.
UIC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 167) on November 23
- 52-50 on the road over IUPUI (No. 173) on November 7
- 63-55 over Davidson (No. 177) on November 22
- 65-62 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 187) on January 14
- 66-58 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 213) on December 4
UIC Performance Insights
- The Flames score 56.9 points per game (322nd in college basketball) and give up 57.5 (35th in college basketball) for a -19 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, UIC is averaging 54.8 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (56.9 points per game) is 2.1 PPG higher.
- The Flames are posting 54.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 4.3 fewer points than they're averaging in road games (58.6).
- UIC is surrendering 53.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.5 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (60.8).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Flames have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 55.7 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 56.9 they've put up over the course of this year.
