Bulls vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns (34-29) play the Chicago Bulls (29-34) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSAZ. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5.
Bulls vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSAZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-5.5
|222.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 222.5 points in 36 of 63 games this season.
- Chicago's contests this season have a 225.3-point average over/under, 2.8 more points than this game's point total.
- Chicago has gone 32-31-0 ATS this season.
- The Bulls have come away with 14 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has won four of its 10 games, or 40%, when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Bulls vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|38
|60.3%
|112.6
|225.6
|110.9
|223.2
|224.7
|Bulls
|36
|57.1%
|113.0
|225.6
|112.3
|223.2
|228.9
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago has covered the spread twice, and is 3-7 overall, over its past 10 games.
- In the Bulls' past 10 contests, they have gone over the total twice.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.581, 18-13-0 record) than on the road (.438, 14-18-0).
- The Bulls score just 2.1 more points per game (113.0) than the Suns give up to opponents (110.9).
- Chicago has put together a 25-12 ATS record and a 25-12 overall record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.
Bulls vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|34-29
|12-10
|29-34
|Bulls
|32-31
|10-5
|26-37
Bulls vs. Suns Point Insights
|Suns
|Bulls
|112.6
|113.0
|21
|20
|24-7
|25-12
|25-6
|25-12
|110.9
|112.3
|4
|10
|24-11
|22-11
|26-9
|20-13
