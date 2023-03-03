DeMar DeRozan and his Chicago Bulls teammates hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 117-115 win over the Pistons (his most recent game) DeRozan produced 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Below we will look at DeRozan's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 25.0 19.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.6 3.2 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.6 PRA 30.5 34.7 27.8 PR 25.5 29.6 22.2 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.5



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Suns

DeRozan is responsible for taking 18.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.8 per game.

DeRozan's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 101.8 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Suns have allowed 110.9 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

The Suns concede 43.1 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Suns have allowed 23.4 per contest, fifth in the league.

The Suns give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the league.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2022 32 29 7 4 0 1 0

