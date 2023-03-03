DePaul vs. Providence Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big East Tournament
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game that pits the DePaul Blue Demons (15-16) against the Providence Friars (13-18) at Mohegan Sun Arena has a projected final score of 73-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of DePaul, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on March 3.
Last time out, the Blue Demons lost 98-80 to Marquette on Monday.
DePaul vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
DePaul vs. Providence Score Prediction
- Prediction: DePaul 73, Providence 64
DePaul Schedule Analysis
- The Blue Demons took down the No. 5 Maryland Terrapins in a 76-67 win on November 25, which was their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Blue Demons are 1-8 (.111%) -- tied for the 34th-most losses.
- DePaul has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (six).
- The Blue Demons have eight wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.
DePaul 2022-23 Best Wins
- 98-83 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on November 20
- 94-89 at home over Seton Hall (No. 76) on February 15
- 80-71 at home over Georgetown (No. 107) on December 18
- 78-72 on the road over Butler (No. 121) on December 4
- 87-62 at home over Butler (No. 121) on February 8
DePaul Performance Insights
- The Blue Demons outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game (scoring 77.1 points per game to rank 23rd in college basketball while giving up 72.9 per contest to rank 339th in college basketball) and have a +131 scoring differential overall.
- With 76.1 points per game in Big East contests, DePaul is posting 1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (77.1 PPG).
- The Blue Demons put up 80.5 points per game in home games, compared to 75.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.3 points per contest.
- DePaul gives up 72.1 points per game in home games this year, compared to 76.0 on the road.
- The Blue Demons have been racking up 79.0 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 77.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
