Friday's game that pits the DePaul Blue Demons (15-16) against the Providence Friars (13-18) at Mohegan Sun Arena has a projected final score of 73-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of DePaul, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on March 3.

Last time out, the Blue Demons lost 98-80 to Marquette on Monday.

DePaul vs. Providence Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

DePaul vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 73, Providence 64

DePaul Schedule Analysis

The Blue Demons took down the No. 5 Maryland Terrapins in a 76-67 win on November 25, which was their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Blue Demons are 1-8 (.111%) -- tied for the 34th-most losses.

DePaul has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (six).

The Blue Demons have eight wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

DePaul 2022-23 Best Wins

98-83 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on November 20

94-89 at home over Seton Hall (No. 76) on February 15

80-71 at home over Georgetown (No. 107) on December 18

78-72 on the road over Butler (No. 121) on December 4

87-62 at home over Butler (No. 121) on February 8

DePaul Performance Insights