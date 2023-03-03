A pair of struggling teams hit the court when the DePaul Blue Demons (15-16) host the Providence Friars (13-18) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. The Blue Demons will aim to stop a three-game losing streak versus the Friars, losers of eight straight.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

DePaul vs. Providence Scoring Comparison

The Friars score an average of 60.9 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 72.9 the Blue Demons allow.

Providence is 13-13 when giving up fewer than 77.1 points.

When it scores more than 72.9 points, Providence is 4-0.

The Blue Demons record 77.1 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 62.8 the Friars give up.

DePaul has a 15-13 record when putting up more than 62.8 points.

DePaul's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 60.9 points.

This season the Blue Demons are shooting 36.1% from the field, 13.2% lower than the Friars concede.

The Friars make 39.6% of their shots from the field, 5.0% lower than the Blue Demons' defensive field-goal percentage.

DePaul Schedule