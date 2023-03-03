Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - OVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (20-9) and Eastern Illinois Panthers (21-7) going head to head at Ford Center has a projected final score of 67-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee Tech, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET on March 3.
In their last game on Saturday, the Panthers suffered a 66-61 loss to Tennessee Tech.
Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee Tech 67, Eastern Illinois 65
Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers picked up their signature win of the season on January 14, when they took down the Little Rock Trojans, who rank No. 161 in our computer rankings, 44-33.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Eastern Illinois is 17-5 (.773%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.
Eastern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-62 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 166) on January 5
- 78-63 on the road over UT Martin (No. 214) on January 21
- 73-50 at home over UT Martin (No. 214) on February 9
- 51-45 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 230) on December 10
- 63-57 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 242) on January 28
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Eastern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Panthers are outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game with a +203 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.3 points per game (124th in college basketball) and give up 61.1 per outing (91st in college basketball).
- With 66.9 points per game in OVC tilts, Eastern Illinois is scoring 1.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (68.3 PPG).
- At home, the Panthers are posting 5.1 more points per game (70.7) than they are away from home (65.6).
- Eastern Illinois is allowing the same number of points at home and in road games (61.1) this year.
- The Panthers' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 65.3 points a contest compared to the 68.3 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.