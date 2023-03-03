Friday's contest between the Maryland Terrapins (24-5) and Illinois Fighting Illini (22-8) matching up at Target Center has a projected final score of 76-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Maryland, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on March 3.

The Fighting Illini took care of business in their most recent game 81-55 against Rutgers on Thursday.

Illinois vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Illinois vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 76, Illinois 68

Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Illini's signature win this season came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 7). The Fighting Illini brought home the 90-86 win at home on January 1.

The Fighting Illini have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three).

Illinois has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (five).

According to the RPI, the Terrapins have eight wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

72-64 on the road over Nebraska (No. 52) on February 9

86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 54) on January 29

76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 71) on December 18

85-62 at home over Penn State (No. 109) on February 19

65-63 on the road over Butler (No. 119) on December 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Illinois Performance Insights