How to Watch the Illinois vs. Maryland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Maryland Terrapins (24-5) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when hosting the Illinois Fighting Illini (22-8) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Target Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on BTN.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
Illinois vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Illini's 76.5 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 68.6 the Terrapins give up to opponents.
- Illinois is 19-3 when giving up fewer than 79.0 points.
- When it scores more than 68.6 points, Illinois is 19-4.
- The Terrapins score 79.0 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 64.8 the Fighting Illini allow.
- Maryland has a 24-3 record when scoring more than 64.8 points.
- Maryland's record is 21-2 when it gives up fewer than 76.5 points.
- This season the Terrapins are shooting 44.0% from the field, only 0.5% higher than Fighting Illini concede.
- The Fighting Illini's 44.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.8 higher than the Terrapins have conceded.
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/22/2023
|Nebraska
|L 90-57
|State Farm Center
|2/26/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 75-53
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|3/2/2023
|Rutgers
|W 81-55
|Target Center
|3/3/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Target Center
