The Maryland Terrapins (24-5) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when hosting the Illinois Fighting Illini (22-8) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Target Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on BTN.

Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Illinois vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Illini's 76.5 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 68.6 the Terrapins give up to opponents.

Illinois is 19-3 when giving up fewer than 79.0 points.

When it scores more than 68.6 points, Illinois is 19-4.

The Terrapins score 79.0 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 64.8 the Fighting Illini allow.

Maryland has a 24-3 record when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Maryland's record is 21-2 when it gives up fewer than 76.5 points.

This season the Terrapins are shooting 44.0% from the field, only 0.5% higher than Fighting Illini concede.

The Fighting Illini's 44.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.8 higher than the Terrapins have conceded.

