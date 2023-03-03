Western Illinois vs. St. Thomas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Summit Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest between the Saint Thomas Tommies (12-16) and Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-19) going head to head at Denny Sanford Premier Center has a projected final score of 71-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of St. Thomas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:30 PM ET on March 3.
The Leathernecks fell in their last outing 82-74 against North Dakota State on Saturday.
Western Illinois vs. St. Thomas Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Western Illinois vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction
- Prediction: St. Thomas 71, Western Illinois 63
Western Illinois Schedule Analysis
- Against the South Dakota Coyotes on December 31, the Leathernecks captured their signature win of the season, a 76-67 home victory.
- Western Illinois has 12 losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.
Western Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 91-85 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on February 11
- 77-75 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 227) on January 21
- 83-67 at home over Valparaiso (No. 296) on December 9
- 83-77 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 313) on December 11
- 72-52 on the road over UMKC (No. 326) on February 9
Western Illinois Performance Insights
- The Leathernecks' -159 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.1 points per game (130th in college basketball) while allowing 73.6 per outing (344th in college basketball).
- Western Illinois has averaged 0.7 fewer points in Summit action (67.4) than overall (68.1).
- At home the Leathernecks are scoring 72.7 points per game, 9.6 more than they are averaging on the road (63.1).
- In 2022-23 Western Illinois is giving up 1.0 fewer points per game at home (73.1) than on the road (74.1).
- While the Leathernecks are putting up 68.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, producing 67.1 points per contest.
