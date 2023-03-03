Friday's contest between the Saint Thomas Tommies (12-16) and Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-19) going head to head at Denny Sanford Premier Center has a projected final score of 71-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of St. Thomas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:30 PM ET on March 3.

The Leathernecks fell in their last outing 82-74 against North Dakota State on Saturday.

Western Illinois vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Western Illinois vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 71, Western Illinois 63

Western Illinois Schedule Analysis

Against the South Dakota Coyotes on December 31, the Leathernecks captured their signature win of the season, a 76-67 home victory.

Western Illinois has 12 losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Western Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

91-85 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on February 11

77-75 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 227) on January 21

83-67 at home over Valparaiso (No. 296) on December 9

83-77 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 313) on December 11

72-52 on the road over UMKC (No. 326) on February 9

Western Illinois Performance Insights