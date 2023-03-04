Bradley vs. Evansville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Meeks Family Fieldhouse has the Evansville Purple Aces (11-17) taking on the Bradley Braves (3-27) at 2:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 71-61 victory as our model heavily favors Evansville.
The Braves fell in their last game 87-71 against Indiana State on Thursday.
Bradley vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
Bradley vs. Evansville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Evansville 71, Bradley 61
Bradley Schedule Analysis
- The Braves defeated the No. 196-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Eastern Illinois Panthers, 72-61, on December 6, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- Bradley has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (seven).
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Bradley is 1-10 (.091%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.
Bradley 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-58 at home over McNeese (No. 315) on November 19
Bradley Performance Insights
- The Braves put up 57.0 points per game (322nd in college basketball) while giving up 74.1 per contest (348th in college basketball). They have a -513 scoring differential and have been outscored by 17.1 points per game.
- Bradley scores fewer points in conference play (56.5 per game) than overall (57.0).
- At home, the Braves score 59.9 points per game. Away, they average 54.9.
- At home, Bradley allows 70.4 points per game. Away, it gives up 77.5.
- The Braves are compiling 58.0 points per game over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 57.0.
