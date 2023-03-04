DePaul vs. Villanova Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big East Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Villanova Wildcats (26-5) and DePaul Blue Demons (16-16) matching up at Mohegan Sun Arena has a projected final score of 76-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Villanova, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Blue Demons head into this game on the heels of a 67-54 win over Providence on Friday.
DePaul vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
DePaul vs. Villanova Score Prediction
- Prediction: Villanova 76, DePaul 64
DePaul Schedule Analysis
- The Blue Demons registered their best win of the season on November 25, when they beat the Maryland Terrapins, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 76-67.
- The Blue Demons have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (10).
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, DePaul is 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 50th-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Wildcats are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most victories.
DePaul 2022-23 Best Wins
- 98-83 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on November 20
- 94-89 at home over Seton Hall (No. 72) on February 15
- 80-71 at home over Georgetown (No. 109) on December 18
- 78-72 on the road over Butler (No. 124) on December 4
- 87-62 at home over Butler (No. 124) on February 8
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
DePaul Performance Insights
- The Blue Demons outscore opponents by 4.5 points per game (posting 76.8 points per game, 24th in college basketball, and giving up 72.3 per contest, 337th in college basketball) and have a +144 scoring differential.
- In Big East games, DePaul has averaged 0.7 fewer points (76.1) than overall (76.8) in 2022-23.
- At home the Blue Demons are scoring 80.5 points per game, 5.3 more than they are averaging away (75.2).
- At home DePaul is allowing 72.1 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than it is away (76.0).
- While the Blue Demons are scoring 76.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their last 10 games, producing 78.3 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.