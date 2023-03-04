Illinois State vs. Indiana State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Hulman Center has the Illinois State Redbirds (22-7) squaring off against the Indiana State Sycamores (11-17) at 1:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 71-59 victory for heavily favored Illinois State.
In their last outing on Thursday, the Redbirds earned a 73-56 victory over Evansville.
Illinois State vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
Illinois State vs. Indiana State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois State 71, Indiana State 59
Illinois State Schedule Analysis
- When the Redbirds took down the Drake Bulldogs, the No. 48 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 87-76 on December 30, it was their season's best victory.
- The Redbirds have two wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.
Illinois State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-70 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 53) on February 16
- 70-56 on the road over Belmont (No. 61) on January 15
- 67-63 on the road over Missouri State (No. 98) on January 5
- 70-53 over Louisiana Tech (No. 119) on November 26
- 62-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 121) on November 20
Illinois State Performance Insights
- The Redbirds put up 69.2 points per game (103rd in college basketball) while giving up 61.4 per contest (99th in college basketball). They have a +227 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game.
- Illinois State scores more in conference play (71.3 points per game) than overall (69.2).
- The Redbirds average 71.5 points per game at home, and 65.9 on the road.
- At home, Illinois State concedes 61.5 points per game. Away, it gives up 61.8.
- The Redbirds have fared better offensively over their previous 10 games, averaging 71.3 points per contest, 2.1 more than their season average of 69.2.
