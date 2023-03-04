Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has the Kent State Golden Flashes (19-9) taking on the Northern Illinois Huskies (16-12) at 2:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-63 victory as our model heavily favors Kent State.
In their last game on Wednesday, the Huskies earned a 73-63 win against Eastern Michigan.
Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kent State 74, Northern Illinois 63
Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies beat the DePaul Blue Demons (No. 62-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 86-79 win on November 12 -- their signature victory of the season.
- Northern Illinois has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).
Northern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-66 at home over Toledo (No. 64) on January 7
- 85-81 on the road over Bowling Green (No. 67) on February 15
- 84-77 at home over Ball State (No. 73) on February 18
- 67-64 over Richmond (No. 86) on November 27
- 71-69 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 196) on December 3
Northern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Huskies put up 71.2 points per game (72nd in college basketball) while allowing 70.4 per outing (317th in college basketball). They have a +24 scoring differential.
- In MAC action, Northern Illinois scores 71.2 points per game, the same as its overall season average.
- In 2022-23 the Huskies are averaging 4.9 more points per game at home (73.9) than on the road (69).
- At home Northern Illinois is allowing 68.6 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than it is on the road (72.4).
- The Huskies have fared better offensively over their past 10 games, compiling 74.2 points per contest, three more than their season average of 71.2.
