Saturday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (18-9) and Southern Illinois Salukis (11-17) squaring off at Knapp Center has a projected final score of 83-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Drake, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Salukis head into this matchup following an 85-76 loss to Northern Iowa on Thursday.

Southern Illinois vs. Drake Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Southern Illinois vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 83, Southern Illinois 63

Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis

Against the Murray State Racers on January 20, the Salukis captured their best win of the season, an 81-73 road victory.

Southern Illinois has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (eight).

Southern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

87-81 on the road over Lehigh (No. 197) on November 26

79-64 at home over Indiana State (No. 228) on February 23

60-58 on the road over Indiana State (No. 228) on December 31

105-59 at home over Evansville (No. 267) on February 25

86-77 on the road over Evansville (No. 267) on December 29

Southern Illinois Performance Insights