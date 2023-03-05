How to Watch Illinois vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - March 5
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Illinois Fighting Illini (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) hope to end a four-game road losing streak at the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers (25-5, 14-5 Big Ten) on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET.
In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Illinois vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini are shooting 45% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 41.5% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Illinois has an 18-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.5% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers sit at 18th.
- The Fighting Illini put up 12.5 more points per game (74.7) than the Boilermakers give up (62.2).
- When Illinois allows fewer than 73.1 points, it is 18-5.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Illinois is averaging 7.6 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (69.9).
- In 2022-23 the Fighting Illini are giving up 7.0 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than away (69.1).
- At home, Illinois sinks 8 triples per game, 1.6 more than it averages on the road (6.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (31.3%) than on the road (27.5%).
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|Northwestern
|W 66-62
|State Farm Center
|2/26/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 72-60
|Value City Arena
|3/2/2023
|Michigan
|W 91-87
|State Farm Center
|3/5/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
