The Illinois Fighting Illini (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) aim to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Purdue Boilermakers (25-5, 14-5 Big Ten) on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Purdue vs. Illinois matchup.

Illinois vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Illinois vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Illinois vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Illinois has covered 14 times in 28 games with a spread this season.

Purdue is 12-16-1 ATS this season.

In the Boilermakers' 29 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Oddsmakers have moved the Fighting Illini's national championship odds down from +4000 at the start of the season to +8000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 61st-biggest change.

With odds of +8000, Illinois has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.