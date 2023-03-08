Nikola Vucevic's Chicago Bulls take the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on March 5, Vucevic put up 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in a 125-122 loss versus the Pacers.

Below, we look at Vucevic's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.6 15.7 Rebounds 10.5 11.2 10.5 Assists 2.5 3.3 2.7 PRA 30.5 32.1 28.9 PR 27.5 28.8 26.2 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.1



Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Nuggets

Vucevic is responsible for attempting 16.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 15.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Vucevic's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per game, while his Bulls rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.6.

Giving up 112.6 points per game, the Nuggets are the 10th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Nuggets have allowed 40.2 rebounds per game, which is best in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 25.8 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked fifth in the NBA, conceding 11.5 makes per game.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2022 23 9 6 0 1 0 0

