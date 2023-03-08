Nikola Vucevic Player Prop Bets: Bulls vs. Nuggets - March 8
Nikola Vucevic's Chicago Bulls take the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
Below, we look at Vucevic's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.
Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|16.5
|17.6
|15.7
|Rebounds
|10.5
|11.2
|10.5
|Assists
|2.5
|3.3
|2.7
|PRA
|30.5
|32.1
|28.9
|PR
|27.5
|28.8
|26.2
|3PM
|1.5
|1.6
|1.1
Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Nuggets
- Vucevic is responsible for attempting 16.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.1 per game.
- This season, he's accounted for 15.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.
- Vucevic's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per game, while his Bulls rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.6.
- Giving up 112.6 points per game, the Nuggets are the 10th-ranked squad in the league on defense.
- On the boards, the Nuggets have allowed 40.2 rebounds per game, which is best in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Nuggets are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 25.8 per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked fifth in the NBA, conceding 11.5 makes per game.
Nikola Vucevic vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/13/2022
|23
|9
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
