Wednesday's game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has the Kent State Golden Flashes (20-9) going head to head against the Northern Illinois Huskies (16-13) at 1:30 PM ET on March 8. Our computer prediction projects a 73-64 victory for Kent State, who are favored by our model.

The teams square off once again after the Golden Flashes beat the Huskies 73-58 Saturday.

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 73, Northern Illinois 64

Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Huskies captured their best win of the season on November 12, when they claimed an 86-79 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 63) in our computer rankings.

Northern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

86-79 at home over DePaul (No. 63) on November 12

67-66 at home over Toledo (No. 64) on January 7

85-81 on the road over Bowling Green (No. 70) on February 15

84-77 at home over Ball State (No. 76) on February 18

67-64 over Richmond (No. 89) on November 27

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Northern Illinois Performance Insights