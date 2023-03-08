Zach LaVine plus his Chicago Bulls teammates face off versus the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

LaVine tallied 42 points and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 125-122 loss against the Pacers.

We're going to look at LaVine's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.7 28.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.7 4.7 Assists 3.5 4.0 3.3 PRA 33.5 33.4 36.8 PR 30.5 29.4 33.5 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.7



Zach LaVine Insights vs. the Nuggets

LaVine has taken 17.9 shots per game this season and made 8.5 per game, which account for 19.5% and 19.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 7.3 threes per game, or 24.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

LaVine's Bulls average 101.6 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are 10th in the league, conceding 112.6 points per contest.

Allowing 40.2 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best squad in the league.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.8 assists per contest.

Allowing 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

Zach LaVine vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2022 34 21 5 4 1 0 1

