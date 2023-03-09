Bradley vs. Missouri State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Thursday's contest between the Missouri State Lady Bears (19-10) and the Bradley Braves (4-27) at Vibrant Arena at the Mark is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-55 and heavily favors Missouri State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on March 9.
The Braves came out on top in their most recent outing 61-51 against Evansville on Saturday.
Bradley vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois
Bradley vs. Missouri State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri State 77, Bradley 55
Bradley Schedule Analysis
- When the Braves defeated the Eastern Illinois Panthers, who are ranked No. 196 in our computer rankings, on December 6 by a score of 72-61, it was their best victory of the year so far.
- Bradley has seven losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Bradley is 2-10 (.167%) -- tied for the 33rd-most defeats.
Bradley 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-61 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 196) on December 6
- 61-51 on the road over Evansville (No. 278) on March 4
- 77-58 at home over McNeese (No. 311) on November 19
Bradley Performance Insights
- The Braves are being outscored by 16.2 points per game, with a -503 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.2 points per game (319th in college basketball), and give up 73.4 per contest (343rd in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Bradley has averaged 56.7 points per game in MVC play, and 57.2 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Braves are scoring 4.6 more points per game at home (59.9) than away (55.3).
- Bradley gives up 70.4 points per game at home, and 75.8 away.
- In their previous 10 games, the Braves are compiling 57 points per contest, compared to their season average of 57.2.
