Illinois vs. Penn State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Big Ten Tournament
The No. 7 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten) and the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (19-12, 10-10 Big Ten) meet in the Big Ten tournament Thursday at United Center, tipping off at 6:30 PM.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois vs. Penn State matchup.
Illinois vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Illinois vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Illinois Moneyline
|Penn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Illinois (-2.5)
|140.5
|-145
|+120

|DraftKings
|Illinois (-2)
|140
|-135
|+115

|PointsBet
|Illinois (-2.5)
|141
|-145
|+125

|Tipico
|Illinois (-2.5)
|140.5
|-
|-

Illinois vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Illinois has covered 15 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Fighting Illini and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 29 times this season.
- Penn State has put together a 17-11-1 record against the spread this season.
- Nittany Lions games have hit the over 17 out of 29 times this season.
Illinois Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Illinois is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much higher than its computer rankings (36th).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Fighting Illini have had the 61st-biggest change this season, dropping from +4000 at the start to +8000.
- Illinois' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
