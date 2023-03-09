Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the Southern Illinois Salukis (11-18) and Indiana State Sycamores (11-18) matching up at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a projected final score of 72-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Illinois, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 9.
The Salukis head into this matchup following a 91-68 loss to Drake on Saturday.
Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois
Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Illinois 72, Indiana State 68
Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- On January 20, the Salukis claimed their signature win of the season, an 81-73 victory over the Murray State Racers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 151) in our computer rankings.
- Southern Illinois has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (eight).
Southern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-73 on the road over Murray State (No. 151) on January 20
- 87-81 on the road over Lehigh (No. 194) on November 26
- 60-58 on the road over Indiana State (No. 230) on December 31
- 79-64 at home over Indiana State (No. 230) on February 23
- 105-59 at home over Evansville (No. 278) on February 25
Southern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Salukis average 73.4 points per game (46th in college basketball) while giving up 75 per contest (352nd in college basketball). They have a -44 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.6 points per game.
- With 72.5 points per game in MVC tilts, Southern Illinois is posting 0.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (73.4 PPG).
- Offensively, the Salukis have played better at home this season, scoring 77.7 points per game, compared to 69.1 per game away from home.
- Southern Illinois is surrendering 73 points per game this season at home, which is 4.5 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (77.5).
- The Salukis' offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 76.5 points per contest compared to the 73.4 they've averaged this year.
