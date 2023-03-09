Thursday's contest at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has the UIC Flames (17-14) squaring off against the Valparaiso Beacons (7-22) at 9:30 PM ET on March 9. Our computer prediction projects a 66-57 win for UIC, who are favored by our model.

The Flames are coming off of a 65-58 win over Murray State in their most recent outing on Saturday.

UIC vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

UIC vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 66, Valparaiso 57

UIC Schedule Analysis

On February 12, the Flames picked up their signature win of the season, a 64-52 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 46), according to our computer rankings.

UIC 2022-23 Best Wins

64-52 at home over Drake (No. 46) on February 12

65-58 at home over Murray State (No. 151) on March 4

62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 158) on November 23

63-55 over Davidson (No. 178) on November 22

52-50 on the road over IUPUI (No. 182) on November 7

UIC Performance Insights