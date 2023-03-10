Friday's contest features the Illinois State Redbirds (23-7) and the Murray State Racers (15-15) squaring off at Vibrant Arena at the Mark (on March 10) at 1:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-62 win for Illinois State.

The Redbirds head into this contest following an 82-71 victory over Indiana State on Saturday.

Illinois State vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Illinois State vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 71, Murray State 62

Illinois State Schedule Analysis

The Redbirds' signature win of the season came in an 87-76 victory on December 30 over the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 45) in our computer rankings.

The Redbirds have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Redbirds are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 42nd-most wins.

Illinois State 2022-23 Best Wins

87-76 at home over Drake (No. 45) on December 30

72-70 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on February 16

70-56 on the road over Belmont (No. 65) on January 15

67-63 on the road over Missouri State (No. 104) on January 5

62-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 122) on November 20

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Illinois State Performance Insights