Friday's contest that pits the Northern Iowa Panthers (21-8) against the UIC Flames (18-14) at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-56 in favor of Northern Iowa, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on March 10.

The Flames' last outing on Thursday ended in a 72-47 win against Valparaiso.

UIC vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UIC vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 72, UIC 56

UIC Schedule Analysis

On February 12 versus the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 45) in our computer rankings, the Flames notched their best win of the season, a 64-52 victory at home.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Panthers are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.

UIC 2022-23 Best Wins

64-52 at home over Drake (No. 45) on February 12

65-58 at home over Murray State (No. 142) on March 4

62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 159) on November 23

63-55 over Davidson (No. 177) on November 22

52-50 on the road over IUPUI (No. 182) on November 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UIC Performance Insights