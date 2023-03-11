The Chicago Bulls (30-36) square off against the Houston Rockets (15-51) as 7.5-point favorites on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet SW.

Bulls vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet SW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -7.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Out of Chicago's 66 games with a set total, 28 have hit the over (42.4%).

The Bulls have a 33-33-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Chicago has won 15 out of the 29 games, or 51.7%, in which it has been favored.

Chicago has a record of 4-2 when it's favored by -275 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Bulls, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Bulls vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Bulls vs Rockets Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 0 0% 113.1 223.4 112.5 231 228.8 Rockets 0 0% 110.3 223.4 118.5 231 229.4

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

The Bulls have a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Bulls have gone over the total four times.

Against the spread, Chicago has played better at home, covering 18 times in 33 home games, and 15 times in 33 road games.

The Bulls score 113.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 118.5 the Rockets give up.

When Chicago scores more than 118.5 points, it is 17-6 against the spread and 15-8 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Bulls vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Bulls and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 33-33 4-2 28-38 Rockets 27-39 16-23 33-33

Bulls vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bulls Rockets 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 110.3 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 17-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 14-12 15-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 11-15 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 118.5 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 21-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-9 18-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.