Saturday's game at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has the Drake Bulldogs (20-9) going head-to-head against the Illinois State Redbirds (24-7) at 2:30 PM (on March 11). Our computer prediction projects a 72-67 win for Drake, who is slightly favored by our model.

Last time out, the Redbirds won on Friday 75-73 against Murray State.

Illinois State vs. Drake Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Illinois State vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 72, Illinois State 67

Illinois State Schedule Analysis

The Redbirds captured their signature win of the season on December 30 by claiming an 87-76 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Redbirds have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).

The Redbirds have eight wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.

Illinois State 2022-23 Best Wins

87-76 at home over Drake (No. 46) on December 30

72-70 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 48) on February 16

70-56 on the road over Belmont (No. 66) on January 15

67-63 on the road over Missouri State (No. 104) on January 5

62-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 124) on November 20

Illinois State Performance Insights