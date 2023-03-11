Illinois State vs. Drake Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has the Drake Bulldogs (20-9) going head-to-head against the Illinois State Redbirds (24-7) at 2:30 PM (on March 11). Our computer prediction projects a 72-67 win for Drake, who is slightly favored by our model.
Last time out, the Redbirds won on Friday 75-73 against Murray State.
Illinois State vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois
Illinois State vs. Drake Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 72, Illinois State 67
Illinois State Schedule Analysis
- The Redbirds captured their signature win of the season on December 30 by claiming an 87-76 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Redbirds have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).
- The Redbirds have eight wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.
Illinois State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-76 at home over Drake (No. 46) on December 30
- 72-70 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 48) on February 16
- 70-56 on the road over Belmont (No. 66) on January 15
- 67-63 on the road over Missouri State (No. 104) on January 5
- 62-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 124) on November 20
Illinois State Performance Insights
- The Redbirds average 69.8 points per game (91st in college basketball) while giving up 62.1 per outing (112th in college basketball). They have a +240 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game.
- Illinois State is averaging 71.8 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 2 more points per game than its season average (69.8).
- The Redbirds are scoring 71.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 67.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Illinois State is surrendering 61.5 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 62.5.
- In their last 10 games, the Redbirds have been racking up 73.1 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 69.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
