Blues vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Following Jordan Kyrou's three-goal game in the St. Louis Blues' 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Blues (29-31-5) host the Vegas Golden Knights (40-20-6) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET on .
Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-145)
|Blues (+125)
|6.5
Blues Betting Insights
- This season the Blues have been an underdog 41 times, and won 16, or 39.0%, of those games.
- This season St. Louis has won 12 of its 30 games, or 40.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The Blues have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- St. Louis' games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 37 of 65 times.
Blues vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|208 (15th)
|Goals
|199 (20th)
|179 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|236 (28th)
|34 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (22nd)
|32 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|38 (12th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- Five of St. Louis' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Blues total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, the Blues and their opponents are averaging 7.5 goals, 0.7 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Blues' 199 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 20th in the league.
- The Blues have given up 236 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 28th.
- Their -37 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.
